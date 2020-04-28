Driver in Soesdyke accident dies

The taxi driver, who along with three others were injured on Monday night when a speeding car crashed into an electrical pole at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, has died.

The man has been identified as 28-year old Christopher Nicholson.

He along with another man as well as two teenage girls, age 15 and 17, were rushed to the Diamond Hospital after the car, bearing registration HD576, crashed into the pole .The car was speeding, persons alleged, since they noted that it wrapped around the pole after impact.

Reports are that the car operates on behalf of a South Ruimveldt-based taxi service.

When the dust settled,the two men in ‘boxer shorts’ as well as two young ladies in swim wear were pulled from the car.

Persons at the scene noted that the driver of the car would have passed a police-check point at Providence.Several boxes of fast food and alcohol were found inside the car.

Police are investigating the accident.

Since the implementation of a nationwide curfew, there have been several fatal accidents along the roadways.Over the weekend, the police noted that the force will be stringently implementing the curfew.