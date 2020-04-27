Woman murdered at Canal Number One

A 52-year-old woman was on Sunday night brutally hacked to death at her Lot 2 Goed Hope, Canal No.1 Polder, West Bank Demerara home.

Dead is Tameshwarie Sonilal. The incident occurred between 19:00h and 20:30h.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that Sonilal was in her bed when she was attacked by young man, called ‘Kevin’ or ‘Gepper’ who is also from the same village.

She was chopped about her body with a cutlass and a knife. Neighbours who heard her screams responded and found the young man inside of the house.

However, he managed to escape and the police are currently making stringent efforts to have him quickly apprehended and brought to justice.

Sonilal’s lifeless body was discovered with multiple stab wounds. Her remains are presently at Ezekiel’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.

Investigations are ongoing.