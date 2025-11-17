‘Don’t just chase profit’

— Traffic Chief warns bar owners they can lose licences over drunk drivers

TRAFFIC Chief Mahendra Singh is warning bar owners across Guyana that they risk losing their licences if they continue to serve intoxicated patrons who then take to the road, reminding them that the law now places liability on businesses, not just drivers.

Addressing the launch of the Police Force’s Christmas Policing Plan on Friday, Singh said the amendment to the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing Act, “places blame squarely” on bar owners and servers who allow patrons to leave their establishments while drunk.

“The bar owner and the server they are both liable. Revocation or suspension of the licence to operate the bar is one of the critical considerations. Once reported to us, we will take the action,” Singh said.

The Traffic Chief said the goal is not to attack businesses, but to save lives during what is historically one of the most dangerous periods on Guyana’s roads.

“As an owner, don’t look at profit as the only thing that keeps your bar going, look at continuous patronage. If one of your known supporters dies, he is not coming back to spend anymore,” he cautioned.

For 2025 so far, Singh reported 1,428 persons charged for driving under the influence, a number he says reflects both increased enforcement and persistent risky behaviour among motorists.

“Every person who drunk and drove and was tested and the breath test proved they were above the prescribed limit should have paid a million dollars,” he said, highlighting the severity of existing penalties.

To strengthen enforcement, Singh said the Police Force will intensify “spotting” operations at bars, discreet monitoring techniques used when patrons are unlikely to report each other.

“Someone who is imbibing and socialising will not report another one. So, our methodology has to come into play to support what we are talking about,” he said

The Traffic Chief also linked bar responsibility to the wider Christmas policing strategy, which emphasises personal accountability, multi-stakeholder engagement, and the protection of vulnerable road users.

“Road safety has no boundaries. And personal responsibility starts with us,” he stressed. “