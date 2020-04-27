Several critical following Soedsyke smash-up

A late night trip to the creek, beyond the curfew, was cut short for four persons after the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and slammed into an electrical pole at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

Reports are that the driver of the car, known only as ‘Chris’, was speeding around 21:00hrs this evening when he lost control of the Toyota Fielder wagon, bearing registration HD576. The car ended up slamming into the electrical pole, wrapping the pole in the process.The car operates on behalf of a South Ruimveldt-based taxi service.

When the dust settled, two men in ‘boxer shorts’ as well as two young ladies in swim wear were pulled from the car. They were taken to the Diamond Hospital and reports are that at least two of the occupants of the car sustained critical injuries.

Persons at the scene noted that the driver of the car would have passed a police-check point at Providence.Several boxes of fast food and alcohol were found inside the car.

Police are investigating the accident.

Since the implementation of a nationwide curfew, there have been several fatal accidents along the roadways.Over the weekend, the police noted that the force will be stringently implementing the curfew.