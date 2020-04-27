ChildLinK working to create loving, safe and secure society for every child

Dear Editor,

APRIL is observed around the world as Autism Awareness Month. While the eyes of the world is fixated on the devastating impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), it is easy to take for granted that one in every 160 children globally lives with the challenges and stigma associated with Autism. They, too, are enduring the painful effects of the pandemic.

In Guyana, while our eyes are fixated on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and the major political parties for several weeks now, one in every 68 children in Guyana are likely to be living with Autism. Guyana has made marginal progress in addressing the needs of children living with Autism, so that they can develop to their true potential, thanks to the selfless work of non-profit organisations such as Step by Step Foundation. However, there are so much more policies and systems to be implemented before children can capitalise on opportunities that they are entitled to for their development, care and protection.

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects communication, learning and behaviour. Symptoms of autism usually appear early in the life of a child, around the age of two to three years old, and continue into and through adulthood, especially if the child receives no therapy or support. As a result, autism is referred to as a developmental disorder. Children living with autism may display a number of symptoms, which include but are not limited to repetitive behaviour such as body rocking; sensitivity to bright lights or loud sounds, and may make little or inconsistent eye contact, and may not listen to others.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, it will be very challenging to parent a child with autism full-time and balance meeting the usual household demands. Parents, it is useful to monitor the emotions of your child with autism, as emotions may run high. You may want to try relaxing activities together, such as singing, practising breathing exercises, or it can be as simple as talking about something that your child likes. In all of this, sometimes parents may need to find a quiet place where you can take a few deep breaths in an effort to maintain your parental role when situations become difficult, such as when your child is having a ìmelt downî moment.

Parents, try to use a schedule for your child with autism during this global pandemic, as we know children with autism may struggle with the unanticipated changes that result due to the ëlockdowní restrictions. They usually find comfort in knowing what will happen next, therefore, their new schedule should be as similar as possible to their routine, and include important elements such as snack time and physical activity time, where this is possible. In developing the schedule for your child, make an effort to involve him or her as far as possible; for example, the parent can give the child the opportunity to choose between playing outside before or after lunch. Also, do include teaching sessions, with the aim of encouraging and making learning as enjoyable as possible for your child.

ChildLinK collaborates with Step by Step Foundation to provide psychosocial support to families with a child living with autism. According to a parent of a child living with autism, ìIf you love your child, you will make sure that you do everything in your power to make sure that your child lives a healthy and normal life. Though sometimes parenting a child with autism may have its challenges, parenting in the whole can be challenging, and requires time and dedication, which helps our children to develop to their full potential.

ChildLinK is working to create a Guyanese society where every child grows up in a loving, safe and secure family and community. The Recovery, Safeguarding and Reintegration initiative is supported by the Delegation of the European Union to Guyana, and partners with the CPA and several agencies to reintegrate children to safe families and educate the wider society on the prevention of child abuse. Please write us with us comments, questions and how you would like to get involved in protecting children in your community at admin@childlinkgy.org. Report child abuse by calling the CPA on 227-0979, the closest Police station or ChildLinK on 233-3500 or email: admin@childlinkgy.org.

Regards,

Shaquita Thomas

Communications Officer

ChildLinK Inc