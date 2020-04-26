Whenever I visit an exhibition, I visit with the hope of meeting the artist. Besides having my interpretation of their work, I like to hear the story or message behind the piece. In my opinion, knowing this adds value to the work and increase my appreciation for the piece. At this critical juncture, social media is the only gallery available for exploration. While one of the main disadvantages is not being able to see the actual work and explore its texture and details, social media is a very convenient way to know more about an artist’s work and his/her thought process.

Recently I saw a drawing on Facebook that caught my attention. The piece was entitled Flattening the curve. The drawing was created by young artist Alyce Cameron, using artist markers. One can clearly see that the drawing represents the COVID-19 pandemic. But what was the idea behind the name? And how does it relate to the image? Alyce explained that to flatten the curve, we are advised to practise social distancing. Social distancing deprives us of the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual bond that society needs. Nonetheless, persons are making the necessary adjustments by connecting on social media. “I immediately thought of the long-distance relationships.”, she said.

Alyce uses red cups as a creative way of communicating. The cups also represent the survival tactics and traditional medicine we use to stay healthy. The string represents the distance between the cups. It is strategically made using curved lines which spell ‘long’. A heart shape is made before the word to symbolise the love and kindness we show when we reach out to others. The brown trees represent the manipulation of nature by scientists. Alyce believes that their experiments are a threat to humanity and the planet. The green symbol in the centre is the coronavirus that is separating and killing us. The sunray in the background represents the sun and its healing power, which offers hope and a possible cure for us.

When I saw the drawing, the cups took me back in time, to a childhood of fun and creativity. Although the virus is strategically positioned, the cups represent the ingenuity of humans to overcome. Regardless of the distance and the obstacles before us, we will find ways to communicate. It’s a simple piece with a good message.

In addition to creating artworks for us to remember this time, Alyce is also producing reusable face masks for the general public at an affordable cost. The mask-making venture started when her uncle asked her to make some for him and his colleagues, friends and family. After making a post on Facebook she was further guided by a health and safety officer regarding the preferred material and method.

Please note that a reuseable facemask will not prevent you from contracting the virus. It is just a precautionary measure in place to help reduce the spread. For Alyce, making these masks is not only her way of helping but it is also a means of earning. If you are interested in getting a facemask, you can visit her Facebook page Alyce McGarrel. Stay safe, until next time.