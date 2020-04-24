Rupununi livestock farmers beefing up production

THE Rupununi Livestock Producers Association (RLPA) has been supporting farmers and ranchers in the Rupununi to increase production of local livestock, to reduce the hunting of wildlife and promote support for local products.

The association is currently executing a project focused on encouraging those interested in the rearing of poultry. Last Tuesday, the RLPA conducted a distribution exercise of broiler chickens to farmers in the region.

“We wanted to do poultry for the community so that they can have an alternative and not have so much pressure on the wildlife. We work along with the GLDA [Guyana Livestock Development Authority], which we have a MoU with. We’re hoping to work along with them to promote the black giant chicken,” explained RLPA chairperson, Rebecca Faria

The project is being done in collaboration with the Sustainable Wildlife Management (SWM) Programme, with funding from the Centre for International Forestry Research. SWM is an African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States initiative, which aims to tackle the issue of overhunting of wild meat.

In Guyana, the project is being implemented in the Rupununi, and seeks to ensure that the Rupununi can continue to offer sustainable options for food security and livelihoods, which support and aid in maintaining healthy populations of fish and terrestrial wildlife.

“Sustainable livestock farming diversifies the amount and variety of protein available in the region, thereby lessening pressures on wildlife resources for food. We take an inclusionary approach to project implementation and planning and try, as best as possible, to support local initiatives, such as the RLPA,” explained SWM Country Manager, Andy Mahadeo.

He added that: “We believe by making local stakeholders of the region involved in the decision making and implementation process, we encourage ownership of the activities, aid involvement and build capacities.”

SWM began collaborating with the RLPA since last September to develop the initiative. With support from the SWM, the RLPA was able to establish an office and “livestock hub” where farmers can source products and assistance with their farming.

First established in 1978, the RLPA had been dormant for some time in the early 2000s, until it was resuscitated in 2014, electing a new executive. The RLPA currently has approximately 50 members.

Faria explained that, while efforts are currently focused on Central Rupununi, there are plans to extend the initiative further.

“We basically were trying to lobby for all the farmers and livestock owners, but most of them are into cattle rearing. So what we’re doing is working in the central areas with current poultry farmers and extend it to other districts. We hope to establish four hubs extending it out to the north and south,” Faria noted.