Guyana’s COVID-19 figure hits 70

– as three more test positive in last 24 hrs

– recoveries now pegged at 12, but five still in ICU

By Navendra Seoraj

GUYANA has recorded three new cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 70, inclusive of seven deaths.

As cases continue to rise, health authorities have so far managed to test 375 persons for COVID-19, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence said Thursday, and that of the lot, 305 were given a clean bill of health.

Speaking during the course of her daily viral update on Thursday, Minister Lawrence warned that with Guyana yet a long way from being out of the woods, persons need to pay keen attention and take necessary precautions in order to stay safe, especially given the fact that 66 of the country’s 70 infected persons contracted the disease right at home here.

As part of the plan to contain the spread of the disease, health authorities have placed some 51 persons in institutional isolation, and 17 in institutional quarantine.

And while some persons may just remain in isolation without the need for intensive care, there are others who experience the more severe forms of COVID-19 and as such would need to be transferred to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to Minister Lawrence, five persons are receiving treatment in the COVID-19 ICU, but since the disease was first confirmed in Guyana on May 11 to now, a total of 23 persons have been admitted to the ICU.

“Of the 23 persons, 12 of them improved, and have been removed to a step-down facility… There have been five deaths in our COVID-19 ICU, and one person has so far recovered,” Minister Lawrence reported.

LATEST UPDATE

In providing updated information on the situation, the minister said an additional two persons have recovered and been medically cleared, taking the total number of recoveries to 12.

Although 12 persons have recovered to date, there have been seven deaths out of the 70 infected persons. This, represents a death rate of 10%, which is much higher than the average death rate projected by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is 2-4 per cent.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Minister Lawrence said some persons continue to disregard the systems that have been put in place, and are even refusing to co-operate.

“We continue to have the challenge with under-reporting from persons who have been in contact with a COVID-19 case, mainly due to the associated stigma. I assure you, my fellow Guyanese, this attitude will take us nowhere, except to add to our death toll. Guyanese, lives matter and because of this, if we stand together, we will stand stronger,” she said, adding:

“For those of you who are afraid of the associated stigma, I encourage you to be brave; come forward and help us to help you and your family stay alive.”

In further expressing the seriousness of the situation, the minister cited a statement made by

Quoting WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom to drive home the gravity of the situation, Minister Lawrence said: “There are worrying upward trends in Central & South America, even though the numbers are relatively low…Make no mistake, we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time.”

GLOBAL RESPONSE

Guyana, like other countries the world over, is now strengthening the response by putting medium and long-term measures in place.

“Please utilise our services; your health and wellness are very important. Our health care workers are doing their utmost best at risk to themselves in an effort to protect you and me. Don’t be irresponsible, complacent and selfish! Follow the guidelines and Stay Home! Our safety is in our own hands,” Minister Lawrence implored.

Globally, there are over 2.4 million cases of COVID-19, with close to 169,000 deaths. And with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventative measures to contain the spread of the disease.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported recently that Guyana is on course to “flattening the curve” and reducing the spread of the COVID-19 disease. This was according to Resident Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) Representative, Dr. William Adu-Krow, who noted that this will only be possible if the government maintains the existing containment measures.

Locally, the government has extended its emergency measures to combat the dreaded disease, with the imposition of a 12-hour curfew on citizens. These emergency measures were taken pursuant to paragraphs (1) and (2) (b) of the directive issued by the President, in accordance with the Public Health Ordinance, Cap. 145, and published in the Official Gazette, Legal Supplement B, on March 16, 2020.

The measures at reference took effect from April 3, 2020, and are expected to last one month, unless earlier terminated, extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Public Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions.

“The measures in place are working, and individual measures are working too, but we need to ensure that government enforces the existing measures… The few persons who do not go by these measures need to comply; we need to see more improvement,” Dr. Adu-Krow said during a virtual press briefing on Friday.

REVISED PROJECTIONS

Already, there have been revised projections which show a reduction in the probable cases, but Dr. Adu-Krow said this new forecast can only be maintained if the measures that have been put in place are adhered to.

On Friday, Dr. Adu-Krow, with the aid of graphs, showed journalists how the projected cases moved from reaching 20,000 in a month to just under 1,000 in a month, with the implementation of the containment measures. If these measures were to be relaxed, however, Guyana could see about 5,000 cases in no time.

As the country wages war against the deadly disease, President David Granger is on record as saying that the efforts of the country’s frontline workers, in particular those within the medical field, should not go unnoticed.

“I ask you… to think tenderly of our public health professionals and service providers; that is to say, our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and all other supporting staff, medical and non-medical, who are providing the required care for those in distress,” President Granger said, adding: “Public health practitioners are on the frontline of protecting those stricken by the disease; they have been working tirelessly, through this very difficult situation, to provide quality healthcare to those who have been infected and afflicted. Everyone in the public health system has played a vital part in the fight against this disease.”

NEWLY-DISCOVERED

According to the WHO, COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the newly-discovered coronavirus.

The WHO said most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illnesses and recover without requiring special treatment. Older persons and those with underlying medical problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer, are more likely to develop serious illness.

The WHO believes that the best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well-informed about the virus, the disease it causes and how it is spread.

“Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching your face. The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva, or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practise respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow),” the WHO has advised.