‘You cannot have exposure without facilities’

–President Ali says; emphasises the importance of developing sports sector

AS a means of reaffirming his government’s commitment to enhancing the sports sector, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced that by the end of this year, 100 community grounds across the country will be outfitted with the necessary infrastructure to host night games and other activities.

The Head of State made this announcement while delivering the feature address at a recent commissioning ceremony of a new $68 million international-standard doubles squash court at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue.

He emphasised: “The more exposure we can give our athletes, the better they will develop. But you can’t have exposure without facilities,”

Last year, 66 grounds in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) were rehabilitated, the President revealed.

“This year, we will invest more than $400 million there alone, and this is part of a nationwide effort,” Dr. Ali stated.

He emphasised that these investments are in addition to the five new international stadia currently under construction nationwide.

To complement these developments and significantly boost Guyana’s sports sector, the President highlighted his government’s ongoing programme to equip every school in the country with a multipurpose sports tarmac.

“This is all part of the ecosystem we are developing—focusing on infrastructure, athletes, and administration. Our goal is to position Guyana to integrate sports and culture with other core sectors,” he said.

These investments are designed to provide Guyana’s athletes with the space, infrastructure, and exposure necessary to maximize their potential, the President explained.

Dr. Ali said: “Sports as a Cornerstone of National Development.”

Speaking extensively on the future of Guyana’s sports sector, President Ali reaffirmed that investment in sports is a key component of the country’s broader national infrastructure plan and socio-economic transformation.

“The development of sports is not just about recreation—it is essential for healthy living and national growth. But our facilities must also be safe spaces where athletes and families can feel secure,” he emphasised.

The President also stressed the importance of promoting healthy lifestyles and the role sports can play in achieving this.

He said: “We must increase public education, using sports as a tool for value creation. We need to reintegrate sports and culture into our school curriculum as fundamental teaching tools. We must also actively manage screen time for children, creating more opportunities for outdoor activities and engagement in sports.”

While these may seem like “soft issues,” the President said, they are critical to shaping the future and building a healthier, more dynamic society for the next generation.

By investing in sports infrastructure and the country’s national athletes and thinking outside of the box, the country can set itself apart from others in 2030 and beyond, Dr. Ali affirmed.

“There’s no second-guessing these ambitious targets. We have to do it” he told sports officials.

Dr. Ali also said: “National pride is built on many pillars, but one of the most integrating pillars through which national pride is built is on sports and culture.”

On that note, he said that national pride is essential for the promotion of national unity and both of these elements will result in building national prosperity.

“National prosperity is not only and must not only be defined by national income or economic and financial parameters. National prosperity deals with the life of a nation,” he said.

A duty-free sports store was another proposal the President made when giving recommendations for developing the holistic ecosystem.