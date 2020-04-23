ISKF-Guyana takes a ‘Rae’ for Master Shihan Teruyuki Okazaki

….decorated Master passes on due to Covid-19

TUESDAY April 21 marked the passing of decorated Master Shihan Teruyuki Okazaki. He was the muse of ISKF and died in his 88th year due to Coronavirus complications.

ISKF-Guyana takes a unified “Rae” (Japanese for Bow) and says “Ous” with a Clarion voice as a sign of respect and recognition to his passing and legacy. On behalf of our Country Director and Chief Instructor – Christopher Chaves, our operating committee, instructors, students and parents, we would like to convey our deepest condolences and pledge our support at this time to his family and home Dojo in Philadelphia USA and our other brothers and sister in the Karate Fraternity.

THE CONCISE STORY OF HIS MUSE

Shihan Teruyuki Okazaki was born in 1931 in Japan. He started Karate at the age of 16 years and by no means was his journey without challenges. He failed his Shodan (black belt) test twice before he attained his dan rank as he needed to learn the subtle traits of humility.

Nevertheless, with encouragements from his peers, he grew adamant in his love for Karate and maximized every training opportunity and a deep study for the art. As a direct student of Shotokan Karate’s Founder Shihan Gichin Funakoshi, one thing led to another for Okazaki.

As he matured in his karate journey key positions befell him such as an appointment as team coach of his university’s Karate team, becoming the test subject for a budding Instructors course and being instrumental in the formation of the Japan Karate Association’s (JKA) instructor training program.

Central to these achievements, Shihan Okazaki graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economics.

RECOGNISING HIS LEGACY

In 1961, Shihan Okazaki was sent to the USA for six months to promote the promulgation of Karate and the rest was history. He remained in Philadelphia and supported the spread of Karate internationally and would go on to form International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF) in 1977 in Philadelphia in the USA where he was the Chief Instructor. Shihan Okazaki retired in 2007 from the chairmanship of ISKF.

Okazaki was responsible for the formation of the Philadelphia HQ Dojo. He established the ISKF Master Camp and Goodwill Karate Tournament that is now in its 54th year.

Okazaki was also responsible for the spreading of the ISKF organization to more than 28 Pan American Countries and over thirty-two countries from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa with a combined membership of over than 75,000 worldwide.

He Published Material “The Textbook of Modern Karate”, and “Perfection of Character: Guiding Principles For The Martial Arts & Everyday Life”

SENSEI CHAVES SHARING FOND MEMORIES OF SHIHAN TERUYUKI OKAZAKI

Chief Instructor and Country Director of ISKF Guyana – Sensei Christopher Chaves has had the privilege of being graded for his first karate rank by Shihan Okazaki in 1988 as a teenager.

His 2nd, 3rd, and 4th dan ranks were also attained under Shihan Okazaki auspices. Sensei Chaves recalls that Shihan Okazaki was responsible for the promotion of hundreds of dan ranks in Guyana and thousands worldwide.

Sensei Chaves further recalls Shihan Okazaki as a remarkable human being, a teacher, a mentor, and a father like figure to thousands of students. He embodied humility, gentleness and all the qualities of a true master. He was immensity loved and his passing is regretted.

Sensei Chaves owes a great deal of gratitude to Master Okazaki for the knowledge gained over the years and his continued love for the art.