Woman dead, husband critical following Corentyne accident

An East Berbice Corentyne family was plunged into a state of mourning following a three vehicle accident on Tuesday that left a mother dead and her husband in a critical state.

The couple, Rishiram Rambarran 58, and his wife, Laleta Rambarran, 68,of Lot 33, Number 73 Village, East Berbice Corentyne were on their motor cycle CE 8684 when they were struck down after allegedly swerving into the path of a car.

The couple was proceeding south along the roadway and while in the vicinity of Number 71 Village, they allegedly made a sudden turn from into the path of a Toytoa Carina motorcar bearing registration number PGG 6698, driven by a customs officer attached to Guyana Revenue Authority’s, Skeldon Branch.

The driver of the car swerved to avoid a collision but the left side front of his vehicle struck the motor cycle, severing the right leg of Laleta, who was the pillion rider and sent her and her husband flying in the air.

Laleta was then struck by a Toyota Primo bearing registration number PMM 6565, driven by a resident of Number 70 Village, dragging her several feet before coming to a stop.

According to eyewitnesses the the second car applied brakes to avoid the collision but lost control and the vehicle spun around several times before running over Laleta a second time. She was pinned under the car and dragged several feet until the vehicle stopped.

Public spirited citizens ran to the scene and rushed the injured to the Skeldon Hospital where Laleta was pronounced dead on arrival. Rishiram was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where his condition is listed as critical.

According to shocked family members, the couple lived alone and has two children, both of whom are overseas. The couple was described as “inseparable” and is well known for their kindness.

The drivers of both cars, sustained minor injuries and are in police custody assisting with investigations.