Four escape from Lusignan prison

Four prisoners, including two murder accused, escaped from the from the Holding Bay at the Lusignan Prison last night.

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels on Monday, April 20,2020, confirmed that Anthony Padmore, Kenraul Perez, Sasnarine Bisnauth and Ganesh Dhanraj escaped from the facility.

Padmore, 26, is serving a three-year sentence for trafficking in cannabis. He is from Ogle Street Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara;

His next of Kin is listed as his mother who lives at Juicetown, Berbice.

Kenraul Perez, 26, of Mabaruma, North West District, a murder accused, is also among the escapees.His next of kin is listed as his father who lives at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Bisnauth, 24, of Tuschen Housing Scheme,West Coast Demerara has been charged for two counts of robbery and armed robbery.

His next of kin is his listed as his mother who lives at Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara.Dhanraj, 32 of Façade, Parika, West Coast Demerara was also charged with murder.

His next of kin is his mother who resides at Parika.