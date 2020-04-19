The 5Oth Anniversary of Earth Day

Earth Day was a unified response to an environment in crisis — oil spills, smog, rivers so polluted they caught fire. On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans took to the streets, college campuses and hundreds of cities to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward for our planet. The first Earth Day is credited with launching the modern environmental movement, and is now recognized as the planet’s largest civic event.

From the beginning of the movement, emphasis has always been placed on the power of collective action, and the need for political intervention in helping to shape the future of our planet. April 22, 2020, will mark 50 years since the beginning of one of the largest grassroots movements for environmental action. This year’s theme resounds the call for ‘Climate Action’ owing to the ever-growing climate crisis, our home planet is experiencing.

Climate change affects the environment, natural resources, economy and other aspects of life in all nations of the world. In the early 1900s, our climate started changing due to a persistent increase in the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. This change has been particularly rapid in the last few decades. Humans have altered the chemical composition of the global atmosphere with substantial implications for climate, which is known as man-made climate change. The warming of the planet due to the increased greenhouse effect is known as global warming.

The time is now for citizens to call for greater global ambition to tackle our climate crisis. In Guyana, the Office of Climate Change, with support from organisations like the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Guyana Forestry Commission, is leading the efforts to adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change.

WHAT CAN YOU DO ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE?

Get informed-

Knowledge is power – learn more about the science behind our climate challenge and the responsibility that all sectors hold in addressing the issue. Add your voice to the issues that are shaping the climate debate as well as emerging, evidence-based data that directly relates to changes in our climate.

Hold yourself accountable-

Take a personal inventory of your impact on the planet – remember, if you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it!

Unplug-

Can you use energy more efficiently at home? Unplug items when they aren’t in use, buy goods with high energy-efficient standards, and consider making the switch to renewable energy. All of these can help to help reduce your impact.

Travel smarter-

Transportation is now the largest source of carbon emissions No matter where you live, travel by car or airplane contributes heavily to our shared carbon footprint. Take public transit, ride or walk when possible – it’s good for your health, your wallet, and the planet.

One bite at a time-

Your food’s carbon footprint, called its foodprint, is the greenhouse gas emissions produced by growing, harvesting, processing, transporting, cooking, and disposing of the food we eat. Research has revealed the tremendous impact that the mass production of meat, dairy, and eggs has on our planet.

We need to reflect and show our support for our planet and our environment, since we cannot have a grand celebration we can still remind ourselves to think about humanity values, the threats the planet faces and ways we can help protect the environment.

Plant a tree –

This is a great way to teach your children about the importance of trees. For example, trees produce oxygen and that’s something both humans and wildlife need to survive. However, hundreds of thousands of trees are cut down yearly to make room for new homes, shopping centers and other building projects. Planting a tree together can help restore the balance of the ecosystem and create a lasting memory for you and your family.

There have been numerous national and local initiatives by various cross section of the public to help protect our planet. These involved government agencies, the private sector, non-governmental organization (NGOs), communities, schools, youths etc.

Look out for the following activities

Activity

Focus

Facebook live session -April 22, 13:00h (1:00pm)

Share your views on the impending ban on single-use plastics (SUP).

Earth News feature

Some national and local initiatives in Guyana aimed at environmental protection.

Single-use plastics poetry competition for primary and secondary school students.

The impending ban on single-use plastics – Deadline for submission, April 22, 2020

Radio quiz

Join our radio quiz on 102.5 FM on April 23, 2020. Fabulous prizes to be won!

Please tune into your local radio and television stations for our Earth Day message and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for much for information on what you can do to protect this beautiful planet.

You can share your ideas and questions by sending letters to: The Environmental Protection Agency, C/O Communications Department, Ganges Street, Sophia, GEORGETOWN, or email us at eit.epaguyana@gmail.com. Remember to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and You Tube.