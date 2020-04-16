Molsen Creek man dies after hit-and-run accident

A young father of two, who was struck down on Monday night, succumbed to his injuries at the New Amsterdam Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Ron Thomas, 23, was struck down around 20:55hrs on Monday night, moments after taking his sister home. He was walking back to his Molsen Creek, East Berbice Corentyne home when the accident occured.

According to his sister, Nadeen Thomas, 30, Ron followed their younger sister, Zalena, home and was on his way back when a white car, which was proceeding towards the Molsen Creek Stelling, struck him down and continued along its way. “He did just left to carry we smaller sister Zalena home; she living couple houses away from here. When he gone, a lil bit after a car fly past we and we hear a noise, but the car just slow down and speed up back and gone further up the road. When we come out, we see Ron and a set a blood on the road and the car man gone. He just hit he down like a dog on the road”

The police was notified and arrived at the scene promptly while the young man remained on the ground in an unconscious state. As efforts were being made to take Ron to the hospital, the car made its way back out and was trying to pass the police van by driving on the shoulders of the road, but quick reaction by relatives and neighbours managed to block the vehicle.

According to a brother-in-law of the deceased, the car was wet as it appeared that the driver washed it before he made his way back. The car was subsequently impounded and the driver detained. Ron was taken to the Skeldon Hospital in an unconscious state and was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital since he suffered severe head trauma. He eventually succumbed on Tuesday morning around 08:00hrs.