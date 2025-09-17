Republic Bank CPL Eliminator. Masterful Pooran powers TKR to win over Falcons

LED by a flamboyant, unbeaten 90 by Nicolas Pooran, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKS) registered an emphatic nine-wicket victory over the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons last night at Providence in the Republic Bank CPL Eliminator.

Amir Jangoo, who scored 55 from 49 balls with three fours and three sixes shared an unbeaten 108-second-wicket partnership with Andries Gous, who made 61 from 45 balls and reached the ropes five times while clearing it thrice.

Shakib Al-Hasan smashed three fours and a six off consecutive balls from the usually frugal Sunil Narine to end unbeaten on 26 from nine balls.

But no other Falcons batter reached double figures as their four wickets tumbled for 12 runs, slumping from 129-1 to 166-8 in 20 overs.

Saurabh Netravalkar (3-23), Usman Tariq (2-19), Andre Russell (2-30) and Narine (1-36) were the wicket-takers for TKR.

TKR then galloped to 168-1 with Nicolas Pooran ending undefeated with 90 from 53 balls with three fours and eight sixes, while Alex Hales faced 40 balls and hit three sixes and three fours.

Their stand resulted in 143 runs.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons were invited to bat and lost the burly Rakeem Cornwall (6) off fast bowler Netravalkar with the score on 21.

Jangoo hit a boundary off Netravalkar and another off left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, with Jangoo doing the bulk of the scoring.

Both batters lofted Hosein for sixes as the 50 came up off 44 balls.

After 10 overs, the Falcons were 64-1 with Jangoo on 29 and Gous 24.

Gous hit Russell for four to bring up the 50 stand off 54 balls and celebrated the landmark with a six before the left-handed Jangoo clobbered Russell for six in an over that cost 19 runs.

Jangoo hit fellow “Trini” Narine for six as the pair stepped on the gas. Tariq was deposited for six, to post 100 in 80 balls. The few Falcons in the stands lustily waved the Antigua and Barbuda flag.

Jangoo reached his 50 from 44 balls with two fours and three sixes before the 108-run second-wicket stand was finally broken when Jangoo (55) fell to Tariq at 129-2

Gous reached his 50 from 38 balls with three fours and three sixes before being dismissed at 130-3 by Tariq.

Imad Wasim (1), Kevin Wickham (3), Karima Gore (0) and Usama Mir (4) all failed to get into double figures.

Shakib watched from the non-striker’s end as four wickets tumbled for eight runs before he top edged Russell for four off the last ball of the innings.

Needing a run rate of 8.35 to win, TKR lost Colin Munroe (14) with the score on 25 in the third over.

A mishit from Pooran just managed to clear the fielder on the ropes in an eventful over from the ‘big man’ that cost eight runs.

With many in the crowd supporting the Falcons, Hales and Pooran saw the 50 posted in just 34 balls. The score was 59-1 in the six-over power-play.

Pooran survived a shout for LBW. TV replays showed the ball just missing. Pooran said something to Umpire Rayan Banwarie, who had given him out.

After 10 overs, TKR were 95-1 and 100 was posted off 72 balls.

Pooran reached his 50 in 37 balls with two fours and three sixes, while Hales got to his half-century from 37 balls with three fours and three sixes.

The pair continued to flog the Falcons’ bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Pooran put an exclamation mark on the match by pulling Jayden Seales for six to win with 2.3 overs to spare.

TKR will be back in action on Friday when they will play the loser of today’s Qualifier 1 between the defending Champions, the St Lucia Kings, and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Both games are scheduled to commence at 20:00hrs.

Prior to today’s Qualifier, the Massy Women’s CPL Final will be played at 14:00hrs between defending champions Barbados Royals and the Warriors.