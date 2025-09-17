Hughes owns up to AFC’s disastrous showing, resigns in wake of electoral collapse

Just over a year after taking the reins of a party already in decline, Nigel Hughes has tendered his resignation as leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), following a scathing defeat at the September 1, 2025, general and regional elections.

The Guyana Chronicle was on Wednesday reliably informed of Hughes’ resignation, which comes as the party’s relevance on the national political stage continues to evaporate.

Hughes, who assumed leadership in June 2024 with promises to revitalise the floundering party, took full responsibility for the crushing loss in a resignation letter circulated.

The AFC managed to scrape together just over 3,000 votes across all 10 electoral districts, an underwhelming show of support that underscores the party’s complete collapse in public support.

This marks one of the worst electoral performances in the AFC’s history, laying bare its dwindling influence and shattered base.

In the months leading up to the elections, the party was rocked by high-profile defections as several executive members jumped ship to align with the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC-R)-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

These defections further exposed the party’s internal weakness.

Efforts to contact the AFC’s top brass for a response on the resignation and the future of the party were unsuccessful, went unanswered.