Private cane farmers urged to boost production, diversify as government invests in infrastructure

Private cane farmers have been called upon to ramp up agricultural production and make full use of their lands, as President Dr Irfaan Ali warned that government investments in infrastructure must be matched by increased productivity on the ground.

“We can’t have people holding on to land while the government is making heavy investments in drainage, irrigation and infrastructure. All of this must be tied to production and productivity. That is how we expand business opportunities, create jobs and grow the economy,” President Ali told the farmers during a Wednesday engagement.

The President outlined a bold new vision for a multi-crop agricultural model, where traditional crops such as sugarcane can co-exist with citrus and other high-value cash crops. This approach, he noted, would be supported by modern technology, scientific planning, and market-driven strategies to ensure long-term viability.

He disclosed that ongoing discussions are taking place with investors from the Dominican Republic and Brazil’s Roraima State, aimed at facilitating expertise and technology transfer to enhance local farming capacity.

As part of this modernisation push, soil samples are expected to be collected and tested within the next few days to identify the most suitable crops for specific tracts of land. This scientific analysis is intended to guide farmers in making informed decisions about crop selection based on land suitability and market potential.

To further support farmers and investors, the government is also developing a dedicated website that will provide real-time information on soil conditions, crop data, investment opportunities, and other relevant updates.

President Ali also shared that Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has expressed interest in establishing a juice processing plant at Skeldon, a move that could bring significant benefits to citrus growers in the region. He said the facility could be up and running within eight to twelve months, provided that farmers commit to large-scale citrus cultivation.

“We want this to be science-driven, market-driven and profitable. Whatever we do must make sense in the long term,” the President said.