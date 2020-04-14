One dead after car crashes into cow at Lusignan

A passenger in a motorcar died this evening after the car he was travelling in crashed into a cow on the public road at Lusignan,East Coast of Demerara.

While details are sketchy, reports are that the accident occurred shortly after 21:00hrs. The victim sustained mainly head injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Sprinter motor car is said to be a policeman; he also sustained injuries about his body.

According to reports, the men were heading to Georgetown when the car slammed into the cow opposite the Caricom Auto Sales.

Residents ventured out of their homes to assist the men and shortly after the police arrived at the scene.