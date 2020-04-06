Skerritt, Shallow laud revamping of system of team selections

…High-Performance Centres to be decentralised

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt and Vice-President Dr Kishore Shallow have lauded the revamping of the system of team selections since the assumption to their respective posts just over a year ago.

In their one-year review, released recently, the top CWI executives said they have established

a successful selection system review task force, led competently by Vice- President

Shallow, which produced the most modern and detailed West Indies selection policy and system

in CWI history. It was based on an accountable and transparent research and consultative process.”

Among other changes, this review resulted in specialized, but collaborative, selection panels for

senior Men’s, Women’s and Development teams. It also appointed a woman for the first time, Ann Browne-John, as Lead Selector for Women’s cricket.

The review pointed out that the re-design and implementation of this new selection system has already begun to return fan and player confidence. “Confidence in the previous selection system had been badly eroded.”

The review also touched on the Coolidge Cricket Facility (CCG), describing it as the hub, pointing out that the long-term plan is to establish academies/HPCs in the various territories to allow for more players to access basic and specialized coaching resources. (Fortunately, some member territories are already moving in this direction to establish their own academies).

The review also said that all cricketers from U-15, U-17, U-19, Men’s and Women’s National and international retained players would benefit from such a system.

“CWI, with outsourcing support from the UWI, would then help oversee a network of HPCs

which would be also be used by international players during off-tour periods, to participate in

structured individualised programmes.

“CWI and UWI Faculty of Sport leadership understand what needs to be done; have held useful

discussions with the UWI Faculty of Sport about the technical requirements for the way

forward; and are actively looking for much-needed funding,” the review disclosed.

The review also pointed out that “an appropriate blend of long-term and working capital financing is being sought to help CWI further transform this 16-acre facility to become the central hub of an effective regional High Performance Network and System.

“An appropriate master plan is being designed for the future development of CCG to become a

‘Cricket Heritage and Events Centre’, with an emphasis on HP. A significantly increased number

of short-term HP events were held in the past year at CCG while a small, but action-oriented management team has been put in place at CCG, which is already being operated as a multi-purpose events centre.” (Frederick Halley).