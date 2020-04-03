BREAKING: GECOM agrees for recount of ballots cast in all regions

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Friday agreed for a recount of the ballots cast in all ten administrative regions at the March 2, 2020 Regional and General elections.

The recount will be done in a chronological order, GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward noted.

When the Commission met on Thursday at its High and Cowan Streets Office, Chair of GECOM, Retired Justice Claudette Singh reiterated her commitment made to the High Court to have a National Recount facilitated but this was met with recommendations, from the Government nominated-Commissioners, that legal guidance be sought ahead of any decision. Commissioner Charles Corbin was expected to submit a report on legal guidance received on the topic of a national recount at this stage of the elections.

Thursday’s meeting was the first since the Full Court ruled on March 31 that a Judicial Review of the decisions of the Elections Commission is not possible at this stage of the electoral process, and any challenge must be brought by way of an Elections Petition following the declaration of the results. A private citizen, Ulita Moore, had filed legal proceedings to block GECOM’s decision to facilitate a national recount, on the grounds that the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield has already compiled his report, and a President of Guyana should be declared.

During the meeting, Justice (Ret’d) Singh reminded the Commissioners of the legal ramifications that currently face the Commission. “…Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice Claudette Singh provided a brief background on the Court proceedings and explained that the contempt matter brought against her has not concluded but has been shelved due to her giving an undertaking to conduct a full national recount of all votes cast in the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections at the level of the Commission,” Yolanda Ward explained in a statement on Thursday.