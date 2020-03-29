Nandlall’s driver found shot to death in apparent suicide

…was used to file application in elections matters

REAZ Holladar, the applicant for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) in an ongoing elections court case, has taken his own life.

According to reports from the Guyana Police Force, 28-year-old Holladar of lot A-B Delhi and Omai Streets, Prashad Nagar, reportedly shot himself in the head with a handgun in the presence of his spouse and a security guard, around 04:30hrs at his home, on Saturday.

The victim, who is said to be a licensed firearm holder, reportedly arrived home about an hour before the incident. Police said the body is at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy while investigations are in progress.

The Guyana Chronicle visited the area and spoke with Holladar’s neighbours, who said they had heard loud arguments coming from the apartment where the victim and his family lived. Neighbours said the arguments lasted for a while before a gun was fired.

Some neighbours said they were skeptical about looking out to see what had happened, but later found out that Holladar had purportedly taken his life.

Persons said the victim had been living in the apartment complex for a while and is not known to be a troublemaker. “It is with profound sadness that I confirmed that Reaaz Holladar, my driver for several years, died this morning at or about 4:00 am. From all indications, he committed suicide. He was a loyal and dedicated employee. He has left to mourn a wife and two sons. With his family, I mourn his loss,” said PPP/C executive, Attorney Anil Nandlall, in a post on his Facebook page.

Recently, Holladar through his attorney Nandlall was denied an application to join the ongoing elections case calling for the discharge of an injunction blocking the recount of the ballots cast at the March 2, 2020 elections.

Holladar had also featured in an earlier application before Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire, which sought to block declaration of the Region Four results. He was represented by a battery of lawyers, including the high-priced senior counsel of Trinidad and Tobago, Douglas Mendez. Nandlall, through Holladar, had obtained an injunction barring the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from declaring an overall winner following the declaration of unverified results from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica)’s Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo.