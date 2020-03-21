NIS limits visits to its offices

— to slow spread of Coronavirus

THE National Insurance Scheme (NIS) has limited access to its 15 offices countrywide in light of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will see a reduction of in-person visits, increased information online and alternative payment methods.

These measures will take effect on Sunday, March 22, 2020 and are in keeping with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) for social distancing.

In a release on Friday, the NIS stated that access to all of NIS offices by pensioners and contributors will be limited to persons encashing vouchers and persons paying contributions.

Those who seek to access the company’s records for information on their contributions must do so online [www.nis.org.gy]; via the Company’s live-chat platform, email address [records_queries@nis.org.gy] or telephone numbers 226-8059 or 225-2798.

Persons are asked to place all requests for change or correction to names along with supporting documents in drop boxes located at strategic points at the entrances of the NIS offices.

Regarding pensioners, the signing of Life Certificates by NIS officers will be suspended until further notice.

In the interim, this can be done by a justice of peace, notary public, minister of religion, medical practitioner, head teacher, manager of a bank or branch of a bank and the requisite designation stamp must be affixed.

Persons wishing to make pension enquiries can do so via the company’s live chat platform, on its website, through the email address [pensions_queries@nis.org.gy] or telephone number 225-2793,5,7.

Meanwhile, all new application for pension must be submitted via post or can be dropped in the boxes; application forms can be downloaded from the company’s website and information in relation to distribution of pension books will be communicated shortly.

When seeking to make payment of contributions, employers can utilise the online submission system; a flash or electronic device can be placed in drop boxes located at strategic points at the entrances of offices and cheques can be placed in the NIS’ regular cheque boxes and receipts will be sent through the post.

Self-employed persons seeking to make payments can utilise the GTT Mobile Money service.

Meanwhile, all applications for Compliance Certificates can be placed in the drop box and all enquiries related to Compliance Certificate can be made via email address [compliance_queries@nis.org.gy]; the live chat platform on the company’s website or telephone number 226-5809.

Compliance Certificates will be processed within five working days and can be uplifted at specially identified areas at Brickdam and NIS offices.

When seeking an application for refund of contributions, applications can be placed in drop boxes and all cheques for refund of contributions will be sent through the post.

All claims will also be received using drop boxes and claimants wishing to make enquiries about outstanding claims can do so via our live chat service, through the company’s website; by email [claims_queries@nis.org.gy] or at telephone number 225-2793,5,7.

Persons can rest assured that all Short Term Benefit vouchers will be posted on the company’s website

All persons seeking to send the NIS job applications can do so via mail to the Legal Adviser, National Insurance Scheme, Brickdam and Winterplace Georgetown or email address legal_advisor@nis.org.gy.