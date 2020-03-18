Suriname agrees to open South Drain border crossing on Thursday

…to facilitate return of stranded Guyanese/Surinamese

Suriname authorities have agreed to open the South Drain Canal border crossing facility on Thursday to facilitate the return of stranded Guyanese and Surinamese to each side of the Corentyne River.

According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the MB Sandaka will be departing Moleson Creek on the Corentyne at 09:00hrs. Check-in will be from 06:30hrs to 08:00hrs.

The health authorities will be on hand to screen returning passengers at Moleson Creek, the ministry said.

Suriname authorities closed the ferry crossing recently after the country recorded its first case of the Coronavirus.

Like Guyana, the neighbouring country has also temporarily closed its airspace to international flights, facilitating only special flights.