CARICOM High Level team to supervise recount of Region Four ballots

…President, Opposition Leader agree to abide by results

President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo have agreed to an independent high-level CARICOM team to supervise the re-counting of the ballots in Region 4 in accordance with the 11, March 2020 ruling of the Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire.

This is according to Barbados Prime Minister and chair of CARICOM chair, Mia Mottley who noted in a statement on Saturday that the independent High Level Team will be chaired by Francine Baron, former Attorney General and Foreign Minister and comprise Mr. Anthony Boatswain, former Minister of Finance of Grenada and Ms. Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Senior Lecturer in Department of Government of University of the West Indies. They will also be accompanied by the two Chief Election Officers from Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago.

Mottley said that after a high-level team of Caribbean Prime Ministers engaged the affected parties this week, CARICOM has remained engaged over the last few days. ￼