BREAKING:Second case of Coronavirus confirmed

The Ministry of Public Health today confirmed the second case of COVID-19(Coronavirus) in Guyana.

According to online news site NewsSource, the husband of Guyana’s first coronavirus victim tested positive for the virus and he is now in full quarantine.

The site reported that a test was ordered after the man started to show more signs of the illness over the past 24hrs.The Ministry urges all Guyanese to remain calm and take the necessary preventative measures and precautions as per the public advisories.

Last Wednesday, the country’s first case, a 52-year old woman from the East Coast of Demerara died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), and tests later revealed that she contracted the virus.

The victim returned to Guyana on March 7, 2020 from New York on board a Caribbean Airlines flight.The woman was first taken to the Balwant Singh Hospital and after initial tests, staff there realised that she had symptoms of the virus.She was later taken to the GPHC since the private hospital did not possess the test kit for the virus.

A ministerial task force has since been established to addressed the situation.At the same time, screening has been increased at various ports of entry.As a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Education announced on Friday that all public schools will be closed for two weeks from Monday,March 16.

On Friday the Ministry of Public Infrastructure announced that the Guyana/Suriname ferry service has been closed indefinitely after the neighbouring country recorded its first case of the virus.

Other regional jurisdictions have also recorded their first cases of the virus, including Trinidad and Tobago.

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

The coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, and has since spread to many other countries, including some in the Americas. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughs, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.