Cops injured during PPP protest recovering

RANKS of the Guyana Police Force who were injured during protest actions by PPP supporters, last Friday, are recuperating satisfactorily, the organisation said in a release.

On Monday March 9, 2020, Executives of the Guyana Police Association, a body which represents approximately 96% of the Force’s strength, from the rank of Constable to Chief Inspector, visited the injured ranks. The delegation headed by its Chairman, Inspector Rose Ann Forde, during the visit, offered moral support to the ranks and urged them to be strong; and also reiterated the Force’s promise to ensure that they be given all the necessary assistance and guidance required. They were all recipients of hampers from the Association.

The ranks have been previously visited by a number of Senior Officers including Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Maxine Graham, DSM, Commanders of Regional Police Divisions 5 & 6, Superintendent Yonette Stephens and Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus and also the Force’s Welfare Officer, Deputy Superintendent Jewel Hayles-Sullivan.

Sergeant Punit Nuth Ibaran who is the only hospitalized rank, is due to do a Computerised Tomography (CT) scan and also a surgery to one of his arms which was severely wounded; those discharged have been making regular medical check-ups and are said to be receiving counseling from members of the Cops and Faith Community Network. Once again the Commissioner of Police extends wishes for a speedy recovery to the ranks.