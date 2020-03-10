Chief Justice to rule on GECOM matter on Wednesday

At 1400hrs on Wednesday, Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire will make a decision on the matter filed by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) on whether the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, followed the correct procedure before declaring the total number of votes for District Four in the General and Regional Elections.

Hearings commenced on Tuesday in the High Court on the matter which was filed by private citizen Reeaz Hollander.

GECOM’s lawyer, Senior Counsel Neil Boston told reporters that the crooks of his argument is that there was substantial compliance by Mingo in his conduct leading to him issuing a declaration for Region Four.He said substantial compliance does not relate to the number of ballot boxes or statements of polls (SOPs) that were checked.”It has to do with conduct and that is what Mr Mingo did,” he said.

He said Mingo gave the PPP/C an opportunity for a hearing prior to the declaration but he noted that there was “rabble rousing” by officials of that party.

Attorney Anil Nandlall summed up that the PPP/C has affidavit evidence of what transpired at GECOM leading up to the declaration. He said every stage of the process leading the declaration the party has a complete picture of what transpired.

“So the court had a very complete picture of what transpired,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Tuesday, GECOM chair, Retired Justice Claudette Singh not that while the body is a constitutional agency, it is still subjected to the laws of Guyana.

She said that while the “mandatory injunction” has affected the commission’s work at this time,GECOM is cognizant of the urgency within which it must complete it’s work.

She said that it is anticipated that there will be a greater level of compromise by the six GECOM commissioners in agreeing on the next steps, following the decision of the Chief Justice.