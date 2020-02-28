Elections Day declared public holiday

VICE-PRESIDENTand Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, has designated March 2, 2020, the day for the holding of General and Regional Elections across Guyana, a public holiday.

The declaration was made on Thursday, February 27, by the Ministry of Public Security under the Public Holidays Act and will be in the official gazette.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has published the Official List of Electors (OLE) for the March 2, 2020, General and Regional elections with 660,998 names.

Chapter 1:03 of Representation of the People Act states: any employer who, directly or indirectly, refuses, or who, by intimidation, unduly influences, or, in any other way, interferes with the granting to any elector in his employ of the period for voting prescribed by section 81, shall, on summary conviction, be liable to a fine of thirty-two thousand five hundred dollars or to imprisonment for six months.