Michael Jordan pays tearful tribute to ‘little brother’ Kobe Bryant

MICHAEL Jordan has given an emotional, moving eulogy for his late friend Kobe Bryant.

The 57-year-old former basketball player stood on the stage at the Staples Center in LA with tears streaming down his face as he paid tribute to Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

“Kobe left nothing in the tank,” Michael Jordan said. “He left it all on the floor.

“Kobe was my dear friend. He was like a little brother,” he added. The NBA hall of fame star then mentioned how people often tried to compare the two basketball players.

“Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between he and I. I just wanted to talk about Kobe,” Mr Jordan said.

“Now I have to look at another crying meme for the next….” the basketball player said while tears streamed down his face.

He referenced a past meme that circulated showing the NBA star crying during his Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2009.

“I told my wife I wasn’t going to do this because I didn’t want to see this for the next three or four years but that is what Kobe Bryant does to me,” Mr Jordan added.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on 26 January, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

His wife Vanessa Bryant, who also gave a moving eulogy during the service, teared up during Jordan’s speech, as did singer and actor Jennifer Lopez.

The two women were seen in camera footage wiping their eyes while Jordan spoke about his love for Kobe Bryant.

“When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died,” he said. “Those are the memories that we have to live with and learn from. I promise you from this day forward I live with the memories of knowing I had a little brother … Rest in peace little brother.”(Independent)