…President pleased with Joint Services voting

…Irfaan complains that PPP agent ‘missed’ flight into Mazaruni

COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF of the Armed Forces, President David Granger, expressed deep satisfaction with the conduct of elections, on Friday, when members of the Disciplined Services cast their ballots, ahead of the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

In his capacity as a Supernumerary Agent accredited by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), President Granger observed the electoral process at Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Base Camp Ayanganna, the Guyana Police Force Officers’ Mess at Eve Leary, the Brickdam Police Station and at the Coast Guard Headquarters, Ramp Road, Ruimveldt. He was accompanied by Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon. In total there were 86 polling stations spread across the country, observed by local, regional and international observers.

At Base Camp Ayanganna, the Head of State said he was pleased to be informed that the polling stations were opened at 06:00hrs, as mandated, and voting commenced hassle-free. “There were no hitches,” the President told journalists while noting that he spoke with observers, and was pleased that the electoral process had progressed smoothly.

Over at the Officers’ Mess at Eve Leary, President Granger expressed similar sentiments, even as he acknowledged GECOM for effectively and efficiently carrying out its functions. “It is proceeding without interruption and I’m very happy, and I’m very satisfied with the turnout. I think the people of Guyana could be assured that the Disciplined Forces are performing their civic duty, and they are not being obstructed by the Administration in any way,” the Head of State said.

It is the hope of the President that the March 2 General and Regional Elections would also be smoothly executed by the Elections Commission Secretariat.

Presidential Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Irfaan Ali was also seen observing the elections at the Brickdam Police Station in the company of the party’s Executive Secretary, Zulfikar Mustapha. Ali, though noting that the elections were progressing smoothly, said the PPP/C was dissatisfied that one of its polling agents, who was assigned to the Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven, was left behind.

“Things here seem to be going smoothly. However, we have one challenge that is reported to the party. One of our polling agents was supposed to join the flight at Ogle with the GECOM team to go into Upper Mazaruni. When she turned up to join the team to go on that flight, she was told that there was no space on the flight for her,” the PPP/C Presidential Candidate explained.

According to him, PPP/C is deeply concerned that voting took place in the Upper Mazaruni in the absence of its polling agent. He said GECOM failed to make the necessary accommodation for the PPP/C polling agent. The main opposition political party has since written GECOM on the matter. “Outside of that though, other locations I went things seem to be going smoothly, there is no built up of voters in line,” Ali told journalist as he stood in the compound of the Brickdam Police Station.