Duo to stand trial for murder of ‘white boy’

KEVIN ROSE, 22, of Diamond and Shemar Moore, 23, were on Thursday, February 20, 2020, committed to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of Patrick Matthew Fraser, called ‘White Boy.

The men were not required to plead to the charge which stated that, on May 9, 2019, at Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, the men murdered Fraser during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Magistrate Faith McGusty stated that, after considering the prosecution’s evidence, the court found sufficient evidence against the two accused.

According to information, on the day in question, Fraser, was shot twice – in the foot and abdomen – while imbibing with friends in a yard.