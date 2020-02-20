Alves’ 6 for 1 stuns, as Demerara run roughshod over President’s XI at Bourda

… Berbice wreck Essequibo by 10 wickets

By Clifton Ross

DEMERARA top-order batsman Joshua Alves fell for a duck, but returned to capture mind-boggling figures of 6-1, as they inflicted a 117-run loss on President’s XI, to wrap up Round 3 of the GCB/Dave West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-county tournament.

It was a truly lopsided affair at Bourda ground as President’s XI, fresh off a win in Round 2, were stunned by spinners Alves, who accounted for majority of the top-order on his way to 6 wickets, and Riyad Latif who chipped in with stingy figures of 3 for 4.

Demerara made 163 in their 50 overs thanks to Romeo Deonarine (20) and top-scorer Hemraj Harriprashad (29); who stood out as the primary run-getters in the innings.

A combined effort from captain Stephon Sankar (2-18) and his deputy Tulsiram Ramkarran (3-29), kept a tight leash on the Demerara boys.

Completely opposite to the approach in the last round, Alves removed the top four President’s XI batsmen for scores under 10, as no batsman managed double digits, in a pretty shabby batting display.

The top-scorer Daniel Mohabir was removed for 9 runs by Latif, leaving Alves to claim two more scalps and Deonarine (1-0) putting the final nail in the coffin as Demerara romped to victory.

At Lusignan, Berbice continued their dominance as they dismantled Essequibo by 10 wickets after successfully ending on 44-0 chasing 43 for victory.

Vincent Bruce hit 14 but no other batter managed double digits, as the young spin wizard Salim Khan snared 7 wickets while his partner in crime, Matthew Pottaya claimed 3 wickets in a clinical effort.

Berbice captain and opener Rampertab Ramnauth continued his run-fest, scoring 19 not out while Nyron Hicks (4*) held his wicket as extras did the rest to see them home.

The final round bowls off tomorrow.