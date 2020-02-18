Lusignan beat Enmore in 100-ball cricket final

A MAN-of-the-match performance from former national U-15 batsman Robin Williams spurred Lusignan Sports Club to a 65-run victory against rivals, Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC), in the championship clash of the Banks Beer 100-ball competition last Sunday night.

The visiting Lusignan side won the toss and batted first in the final. Led by aggressive opener Williams, Lusignan were able to bat themselves to 150-6 before their 100 balls expired.

Williams struck five sixes and two fours in a top score of 44. For the third wicket, he and Somnauth Bharrat put together 58 runs, with the latter hitting two fours and a six before he was run-out.

Several other batsmen also contributed to the score, including Gavin Boodwah, who made 31 runs (2×4, 2×6).

Bowling for Enmore, Chris Surat and Satesh Jainarine finished with two wickets each.

In reply, the home team succumbed for 85 all out in 13.3 overs. Opener Imran Hassan (17 3×4), Rudolph Singh 17 (1×4, 1×6), Surat 15 (2×6) and Chaitram Balgobin 13 (2×4) all reached double figures, but none of them went on to score the match-winning innings that Enmore needed.

Jagdesh Dowlatram, Vickram Doodnauth and Chanderpaul Ramraj picked up two wickets each for the eventual winners.

Meanwhile, Strathavon SC recorded a thrilling victory over Lusignan East in the third-place clash earlier in the day. Chasing 180 for victory, Sewchand Budhu led the attack with a blistering 89. The game came down to the final ball and Strathavon had to score two runs for victory.

Earlier H. Jailall had scored 79 for Lusignan East.