Police band remains the Pan Champions

THE Guyana Police Force Steel Orchestra did not disappoint their supporters on Sunday at the Panorama Steel Band Competition held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

With a massive performance of Melissa ‘Vanilla’ Roberts ‘I am 592’ soca song, the Police band outplayed their other two competitors and was unanimously voted champions yet again. In the presence of the Police Commissioner, Leslie James, they basked in the victory as the entire crowd was on their feet.

CASH was packed to capacity and the gates were eventually closed and no one else was allowed entry. Several government officials and prominent individuals were in attendance.

The competition saw three categories; Small Youth Bands, Large Youth Bands and the Large Bands.

The Small Youth Bands saw a close competition among eight bands, but Guyana Police Force ‘B’ Division band secured the top spot with their rendition of Timeka Marshall’s ‘Perfect’. President’s College and Patentia Secondary secured the second and third places, respectively.

The Large Youth Bands were even more exciting. Just four bands were in this category, but they played their mallets off. They were energetic and incorporated creative role plays to entertain the audience. Ramps Logistics’ West Demerara Secondary came through with an imitation of President Granger that had everyone on their feet.

At the end of it though, The Bishops’ High School was declared the champions with their rendition of the calypso song ‘Woman is boss’. Following closely behind were GBTI Buxton Pride in second place, and West Demerara got third.

By this time, it was an exuberating atmosphere all through the sports hall; the most anticipated category of the evening, and everyone was at the edge of their seats. The Large Bands category, as per normal, had three bands: National School of Music Steel Orchestra, Caribbean Airlines Parkside Steel Orchestra and the Champions.

National School of Music Steel Orchestra and Caribbean Airlines Parkside Steel Orchestra played the same song, ‘Calling Meh’, but Parkside outplayed School of Music by 15 points, a repeat of last year’s results: National School of Music – third, and Parkside – second place.

As energetic as all these performances were, no one brought the energy like the Guyana Police Force, and they continue to be Guyana’s Pan Champions.