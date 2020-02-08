Gov’t disburses $9.3M in grants to Rupununi communities

ANOTHER $9.3M in grants has been delivered to six North and Central Rupununi communities in Region Nine (Upper Takutu, Upper Essequibo) for various economic projects on Friday.

The cheques were presented to the village leaders by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo during the commissioning of the Hinterland Green Enterprise Centre in Annai.

Nappi, in Central Rupunini, received $5M to boost their tourism venture. The grant will be used to construct a benab and a kitchen at the Nappi Water Reservoir Eco Lodge. Surama, in the North Rupununi, received the sum of $1.5M for the construction of the Surama Eco-Lodge’s main benab, and another $500,000 for the establishment of a fruit farm.

Kwatamang, another North Rupununi village, also received $500,000 for a fruit farm, while the village of Fairview will finish the construction and stocking of its village shop with the $1M they received.