Blue Martini murder | Convict to appeal conviction and sentence

SHAWN Harris called ‘Shawny,’ who was sentenced to life imprisonment, is moving to the Court of Appeal to challenge his conviction and sentence.

In January 2020, Harris was sentenced by High Court Judge Justice Jo-Ann Barlow after a 12-member jury found him guilty of the capital offence of murder. It was alleged that on February 5,2017, he killed Sunil Singh called ‘Grey’ at the Blue Martini nightclub in Owen Street, Kitty.

Harris was sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after serving 20 years.

According to reports, patrol ranks went to the Blue Martini nightclub and closed the club about 02:45hrs on February 5, 2017, after which they left.

However, shortly after, according to Charles Valenzuela, an employee of the nightspot, three men arrived and wanted to enter the club.

At that point in time, the young man informed them that the club was closed and that resulted in an argument, during which one of the men stabbed Valenzuela to his left arm.

Singh, who was present at the time, intervened and was trying to make peace when the suspect dealt Singh a ‘lash’ to his head.

Singh then reportedly ran north into Railway Street, Kitty, and was pursued by his attacker, who caught up with him and stabbed him several times.

Both Singh and Valenzuela were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where Singh was pronounced dead; Valenzuela was treated and sent away.

In 2016, Harris was released from prison after serving a sentence for drug trafficking.

He had also served time for the Bank of Baroda robbery committed at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, on January 22, 2016.