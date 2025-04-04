Yurong Paru families receive new homes

—new water supply system commissioned

TEN families from Yurong Paru, Region Nine, are now proud homeowners through the Hinterland Housing Programme.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal on Thursday officially handed over the completed homes to the beneficiaries.

The initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Water—Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), aims to provide safe and sustainable housing for vulnerable hinterland families.

Present at the ceremony were Regional Vice-Chairman Bertie Xavier; Senior Hinterland and Building Works Engineer of the CH&PA, Cy Rodrigues; and officials from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

Each of the 10 homes, measuring 20×25 feet, was constructed at no cost to the recipients, with the total investment amounting to approximately $30 million. The project also stimulated the local economy, as materials were sourced directly from the region.

Minister Croal underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to bridging the housing gap in hinterland regions by providing dignified housing options.

“Our goal is to create thriving communities,” the minister said, adding: “This programme is about more than just homes; it’s about a better future for all.”

The Hinterland Housing Programme will see the construction of 400 homes across Regions One (Barima-Waini), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo). In Region Nine, 120 homes are being built, benefitting villages such as Crashwater, Tiger Pond, Rupunau, and Shea.

In addition to the housing initiative, Minister Croal also commissioned a $23 million water supply system in Yurong Paru.

This system has significantly improved water access in the village, bringing the total government investment in housing and water infrastructure for the community to $53 million. (Ministry of Housing and Water)