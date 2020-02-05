Miner shot dead during gambling argument

A 28-year-old miner of Quarterstone Backdam, Cuyuni River, was shot dead by an armed security guard, during an argument over a game of cards, on Monday.

Dead is Raymond Leitch of Lot 2022 Amelia’s Ward, Linden. Reports indicated that the security guard called “Tallman”, 34, is a resident of Haslington, East Coast Demerara.

When contacted, police said the suspect had since been arrested and was cooperating with investigators.

“The suspected murder weapon which is owned by a private security company and which the suspect, who is employed as a security, is licensed to carry, has been lodged,” police said.

One resident in the area said Leitch and “Tallman” are shop owners in the Backdam and their shops are erected about 50 feet from each other.

“Tallman is the owner of a firearm which he uses for a security company and they were gambling cards and then is one big argument that started a fight. They were parted and went to their separate shops and continued cussing out and is then when ‘Tallman’ get his gun and shot Leitch,” the resident explained.

A helicopter was contacted to fly the shop owner out to Georgetown but he was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The suspect was arrested at Ogle Airport and he handed over his firearm to the police as investigations continue.