MOH, NCD roll out 5-Year Disability Action Plan

—prioritises education, employment, inclusion, universal access for Guyanese Living with Disabilities.

A BOLD new chapter for disability inclusion in Guyana began on Wednesday as the National Commission on Disability (NCD), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, unveiled a transformative five-year roadmap aimed at breaking barriers and expanding opportunities for Guyanese living with a disability.

The plan was crafted with insight from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the lived experiences of Guyanese with disabilities to create an inclusive strategy that tackles a number of issues.

The plan, which was launched on the International Day for People with Disabilities, Wednesday, December 3, is a major milestone in Guyana’s journey toward inclusivity.

Offering keynote remarks, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, highlighted the impactful work being done by the commission and praised the plan for its timeliness.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the members of the Commission for doing such a good job,” he said. He added that one of the biggest hurdles in making the plan a reality was the availability of information, a challenge the commission and ministry overcame through a national survey that has been vital in helping create an effective plan that caters to all Guyanese living with a disability.

“With good information now, we will know how to plan what to do and how to reach people. And this is a national survey; we have gone to every region, so we have a pretty good idea of what is happening,” the Minister said.

While the plan is well structured, the minister highlighted the importance of cohesive collaboration across ministries, NGOs and Guyanese.

Explaining the true extent of the plan and the impact it will have, Minister Anthony called on various stakeholders and entities to read the plan and play their role in improving visibility, accessibility, awareness and opportunities for people with disabilities.

“There are many things that are happening. And one ministry alone cannot do this by itself. This commission cannot do it by itself. Every NGO that has been helping, every organisation that has been helping, every ministry that has been involved in this, different aspects of the government, it is our combined efforts that are going to change the outcome and make a big impact. Let’s make that difference. Let’s help to empower people living with disabilities,” he said.

Giving guests a deeper understanding of the plan, the Chairperson of the NCD, Ganesh Singh, explained that work on the plan is already underway, addressing various areas and issues affecting people with disabilities in Guyana.

One of the major goals of the plan is policy, which Singh explained that the commission will lead the charge in protecting the rights of people with disabilities in Guyana.

“Our strategic plan is a five-year plan from 2025 to 2029 and it will guide the Commission in its work to promote and protect the rights of persons with disabilities. This will be done by monitoring how legislation is implemented, but at the same time addressing issues of discrimination within our society,” he said.

Another highlight of the plan is its inclusivity and adaptability. Singh shared that the plan was curated with the voices of Guyanese with disabilities and their support systems, creating a strategy that tackles the challenges they face as well as necessary systemic changes.

“The plan is created in such a way that it allows for the Commission to address the issues that affect people with disabilities and are involved in disability in our society,” he shared.

Accessibility is also a major focus of the plan. It aims to make Guyana a more accessible country, with Singh emphasising the call for buildings, particularly government and public buildings, to adopt more accessible designs.

This goes beyond ramps; Singh noted that accessibility also means ensuring children with disabilities have access to education.

“What we will do is work a lot with our stakeholders to ensure that Guyana becomes an accessible place where all buildings are built using the universal design. We will ensure that every child with a disability has access to a computer. We will ensure that every person with a disability who is eligible for the labour force and is actively seeking employment is able to work,” he said.

He noted that efforts by the commission have already been successful, with the survey providing a better understanding of Guyana’s population of persons with disabilities and highlighting small wins such as an increase in employment among people living with disabilities.

The plan is uniquely crafted by people with disabilities, with a strong focus on improving policy, rights, education, employment, housing, accessibility, and awareness. It is slated to usher in significant progress in Guyana’s steps toward building inclusivity