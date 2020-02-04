Bacchus secures GCB presidential role 

ACTING president of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Fizul Bacchus secured the role full-time, following Sunday’s 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Bacchus, current president of the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) led the GCB for close to two years before delegates threw their full support behind his permanent installation as head.

Recently elected Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) president and Bacchus’s predecessor, Drubahadur, makes a return to the executive role as he was named vice-president of the GCB.

Colin Europe returns as Chairman of Competitions Committee while long-serving secretary Anand Sanasie will also resume his duties.

Also returning to his post as Chairman of the Senior Selection Panel is West Indies Women’s Assistant coach, Rayon Griffith, with veteran selector Nazimul Drepaul overseeing the junior panel.

Bacchus confirmed that an executive meeting will be arranged soon in order to appoint committees, while Sanasie, the longest-serving executive at the GCB, added that the board is geared towards securing more sponsorship going forward.

He welcomed the new executives adding that GCB plans to continue promoting the game and organising league cricket while looking to expand on the building of more practice facilities following the unveiling of the two at Parika and Everest Cricket ground

GCB executive body

President – Mr Fizul Bacchus

Vice President – Mr Drubahadur

Vice President- Mr David Black

Secretary- Mr Anand Sanasie

Asst. Secretary- Mr Anil Persaud

Treasurer – Mr Anand Kalladeen

Asst. Treasurer- Mr Rahaman ‘Buddy’ Khan

Marketing Manager – Mr Lalta Gainda

PRO – Mr Andy Ramnarine

Competitions Committee Chairman – Mr Colin Europe

The Trustees are: Mr Lalta ‘Rishi’ Digamber, Ms Tamika Johnson

The Auditors are PKF, Barcellos, Narine & Co.