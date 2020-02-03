Two killed in separate hit-and-run accidents

TWO persons are now dead following two separate hit-and-run accidents at Providence, on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and at Good Hope, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

While the victim of the Good Hope accident was unidentified, the victim of the Providence accident was identified as 29-year-old Everton Charles, of Lot 282 Earls Avenue, Subryanville.

According to a report from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), a motor lorry was proceeding south on the eastern carriageway, allegedly at a high rate of speed, on Saturday, when it collided with Charles, who was, at the time, riding his motorcycle, CJ 5282, in the same direction.

“The lorry then stopped a short distance away where the driver reportedly checked his vehicle then proceeded on his journey,” the police said.

Charles, after being struck down, was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Tributes poured in for Charles on his Facebook page, as friends and family called for justice to be served.

One person said: “We need justice. We need this heartless man found! We need him to pay for what he did! He didn’t care to stop and think of what this man, who was so many things including well mannered, polite, always smiling, a great friend, patient and kind!”

The 29-year-old was remembered for being a quiet, humble and friendly person, who would always be there when needed.

As relatives and friends of the deceased continue to mount calls for justice, reports from the GPF indicated that the suspect was apprehended and is assisting with the investigation.

Meanwhile, over at Good Hope, residents of the area were left baffled early Sunday morning, after they woke up to see a male lying motionless in a drain just off the railway embankment road. It is believed that the man was a victim of a hit-and-run accident.

According to residents of the community, the unidentified male was clad in red boots, black pants and a red t-shirt.

One resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said she heard no noise, but there were spots of red on the road.

Persons found it strange that the person was allegedly hit and dragged along the road but somehow ended up in the nearby drain. Residents said they observed visible bruises on the man’s body.

Up to press time, the GPF said the body remained unidentified and the matter is still being investigated.