Commonwealth electoral advisers call on PM Nagamootoo

A TEAM of high-level senior electoral advisers from the Commonwealth Secretariat, assisting the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in the upcoming elections, paid a visit to Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo on Friday to brief him on their objectives while in the country.

The team comprised former Chairman of the Ghana Elections Commission, Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan; former Chief Elections Commissioner of India, Dr. Nasim Zaidi; Adviser and Head of Elections Support, Mr. Martin Kasirye and Head of Good Offices for Peace Governance, Dr. Tres-Ann Kremer.

They met at the prime minister’s official residence with the Prime Minister’s Legal Adviser on Governance, Tamara Khan; and Head of Information Technology Policy and Special Projects, Deeann Ali also in attendance.

According to the Department of Public information (DPI), the prime minister gave the Commonwealth advisers a brief history of the election processes and electoral reforms in Guyana.

He emphasised the importance of GECOM in ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

He also conveyed greetings to the Commonwealth group from His Excellency President David Granger and shared with them policy statements by the Head of State on hosting credible elections in Guyana.

Meanwhile, in addition to being India’s former Chief Elections Commissioner, the Harvard-educated Dr. Zaidi is a former Civil Aviation Director-General and Secretary, Ministry of Aviation of India.

Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan is a celebrated political scientist, and has served as Chairman of Ghana’s Elections Commission. He was also one of the framers of his country’s fourth republican constitution.

The team thanked the prime minister for providing useful information on the country’s political history and its electoral processes.