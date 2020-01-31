Magnum tonic wine Mash Futsal returns tonight

THE National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue will be a hive of activity this evening when the Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Championship resumes with the penultimate group stage round.

In the opening match, Mocha lock horns with Spot-7 from 19:00hrs while Melanie battle Spartacus at 19:30hrs and Sophia oppose Kingston from 20:00hrs. Broad Street will then match skills with Island All-Stars from 20:30hrs while Albouystown oppose Stabroek Ballers from 21:00hrs and Gold is Money take aim at Belfield Warriors at 21:30hrs.

In the final two matches, Back Circle clash with Ansa McAl at 22:00hrs and Rio All-Stars face-off against Leopold Street from 20:30hrs.

Meanwhile it was an evening of drawn encounters on Thursday, as heavyweights Sparta Boss, Leopold Street, North-East La Penitence and Future Stars rallied to respective stalemates.

Sparta Boss secured a 1-1 result with Ansa McAl All-Stars. Reon Hopkinson handed Ansa McAl the lead in the third minute while Deon Alfred equalised in the fifth minute.

Similarly, Leopold Street came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with newcomers Spartacus. Simeon Moore bagged a double in the fourth and seventh minutes for Spartacus.

Okeene Fraser and Raphael Edwards netted for Leopold Street in the eighth and 19th minutes respectively. Meanwhile North-East La Penitence and Avocado Ballers battled a 4-4 draw. Travis Henry bagged a double in the seventh and ninth minutes for Avocado Ballers while Cedric Osbourne and Seon Perez netted in the 15th and 17th minutes each.

For North East La Penitence, Colin Peters recorded two goals in the third and 20th minutes while Delon Ferdinand and Shaquille Browne scored in the 18th and 19th apiece. Also Future Stars and Spot-7 contested a scoreless affair.

In other results, Bent Street downed Showstoppers 2-0. Jermaine Beckles and Colin Nelson scored in the seventh and ninth minutes respectively.

Also Mocha defeated Alexander Village 3-1. Amos Ramsay tallied a double in the third and 16th minutes while Dellon John netted in the ninth minute. For the losers, Orville Stewart scored in the 12th minute.

Esan Griffith, tournament coordinator and co-Director of San Sports, said, “Another exciting night of action was witnessed by the sizeable crowd who descended on the venue. Once again the results, which showed several drawn encounters, are testimony to the rising quality of the respective competitors.

This clearly illustrates that the gap between the elite teams and the emerging sides is dwindling and this certainly bodes well for the advancement, excitement, unpredictability and overall experience of the championship. We want to thank the fans once again for their continued support.”

Winners will pocket $700 000 and the championship trophy, while the second -side will collect $400 000 and the respective accolade. On the other hand, the third- and fourth-place unit will receive $200 000 and $100 000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.