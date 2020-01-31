Kitty man in court for trafficking in ecstasy, ganja

SENIOR Magistrate Leron Daly, on Thursday, remanded a 55-year-old man to prison on two separate drug-related charges.

Marlon Norton appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was slapped with two charges. He denied both.

It is alleged that, on January 27, 2020, at Kitty, he had in his possession eight ecstasy pills for the purpose of trafficking.

It is also alleged that, on the same day, and at the same place, he had 289 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail being granted to Norton and told the court that he (Norton) was in court for a similar offence.

Norton claimed that the police set him up. Magistrate Daly, after listening to the prosecutor, remanded Norton to prison and adjourned the matter until February 3, 2020.

Norton was, a month ago, charged for a similar offence which stated that, on December 16, 2019, at William Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he had in his possession 102 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.