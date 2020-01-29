Ogle beat ECCCC by six wickets in T20 final

OGLE Cricket Club eased past the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC) by six wickets to win the Neville Ramotar T20 final, when the two teams battled last Sunday at the Enmore Community Centre ground.

For the visitors, some of their players were able to excel with both ball and bat. Left-arm spinner Sohan Ragnandan spun his way to a five-wicket haul to help restrict the home side, before former senior national cricketer Azeemul Haniff turned back the clock to stroke a comfortable half-century.

In the low-scoring clash, the home team won the toss and opted to take first strike. Except for a 55-run third-wicket partnership between opener Imran Hassan and Rudolph Singh the batting side crumbled.

Anthony Ifill snared two top order batsmen, including Hassan for a well-played 49 (2×4, 1×6), but it was Ragnandan, who cleaned up the middle and lower order.

Among his wickets was Singh for 32 (1×4, 2×6). In total, the spinner took 5-19 from 3.2 overs, which restricted the home team to 115 all out in 19.2 overs.

Not without some effort, Ogle were able to chase down the target.

Enmore made the early breakthrough, after Khemraj Jaikaran was run-out without scoring (1-1), but then youngster Andrew Samaroo joined Haniff and the pair batted their team past the halfway mark.

The 69-run second-wicket partnership featured good running between the wickets. Samaroo who was stumped off the bowling of Yuvraj Dyal finished with 23 (1×6), while Haniff, whose batting was instrumental for the win, finished with 64 (4×4, 2×6)