AS STUDENTS prepare to write the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination, their School Based Assessment (SBA) remains the main component towards the student’s success at the exam. Students writing Visual Arts at CSEC must complete a reflective journal in addition to the SBA and the exam. This journal contains evidence of exploration, experimentation and research. Research that is based on their own expressive forms and also on artists who inspire them. Writing about an artwork allows students to express what they understand about the work. A well-written analysis covers four major areas in art criticism, which are description, analysis, interpretation and judgment. Today’s column is a critical analysis of a painting.

Even though I am no art critic, and neither are the CSEC students, writing about art enhances our appreciation of the art we view. An art critic is a person who specialises in evaluating art.

Crude Invasion is an acrylic painting done by artist Dillon Craig in 2020. Craig is a young Guyanese artist who recently graduated from the E. R. Burrowes School of Art with a major in leathercraft and a minor in painting. He usually paints nature scenes and is fascinated by the jaguar and the harpy eagle. This painting shows his excitement about Guyana’s achievement of finding oil, and it also highlights the negative effects oil would have on the country, especially if an oil spill were to occur.

This painting shows a large map of Guyana. In it, are two flags: one flag is on the top left corner, and the other, on the bottom right corner. The flags appear to be in motion. Five barrels of oil are within the map. One is in an upright position and four others have been turned on their sides. The map is placed within an oval shape, seemingly representing the top of a barrel. There are subtle bursts of lights emitting from the barrel in the upright position. The background takes the shape of a rose petal. However, the petal is painted in the colours of the flag: red, black, gold, white and green. An oil spill is displayed in the Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo (Region Nine), on the map.

The artist uses the elements of line, shape, colour, and space in this painting. The use of curved lines creates movement. The oval shape representing the drum, reminds one of an egg in all its frailty. The colour combination in the painting creates the excited energy that emits from the painting. Space is adequately used to emphasise the subject. This brings me to the principles of art used. These principles are rhythm, emphasis, harmony, and balance. The brushstroke creates rhythm. Emphasis is placed on the Guyana map and the barrel of oil. The colour scheme creates harmony and balance is achieved by placement of the objects within the painting.

I wouldn’t change a thing about the painting. I think that the painting captures Guyana’s excitement for oil and represents an integral part of our history. It is a representational piece.