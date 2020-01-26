Rampant Jaguars thump Red Force by 219 runs to seal emphatic win

–Permaul voted match MVP, bowlers instrumental in 3rd round win

By Clifton Ross

THE Guyana Jaguars got back to their winning ways after inflicting a 219-run win over the Trinidad Red Force, wrapping up a commanding display at home as round 3 ended yesterday at the Providence Stadium.

Led by Man-of-the-match, Veerasammy Permaul, with a match-haul of 8 for 71 after picking up 4 for 29 in first innings and 4-42 in the second, Guyana outplayed the Darren Bravo side in all departments to shoot up back to the number 2 spot after their second round loss put them in 4th place.

The visitors resumed day 4 on 122-6, needing 281 for a win before Permaul had other plans to mop up the tail within the first hour of play in the morning session.

It was a feeble batting performance by the Red Force as opener Jeremy Solozano (34), Jason Mohamed (33), Yannick Cariah (27) and 22 apiece from Kjorn Ottley and Terrance Hinds failed to take them close to the target as they were knocked over for 186, batting a second time.

Red Force were put under pressure from the inception after the Jaguars racked up 332 batting first, thanks mainly to Anthony Bramble’s 91, Tagenarine Chanderpaul (68) and Chris Barnwell (58).

Red Force spinner, Bryan Charles, grabbed 7 wickets in a losing effort while his team had a completely opposite experience when they fell for 98 in their 1st innings.

Rookie pacer, Niall Smith’s lethal 5-7 opening burst rocked the Red Force as they crashed below 100. Smith ended with brilliant figures of 5-12 and grabbed a wicket in the second innings after making the first breakthrough of the morning.

Jaguars skipper Leon Johnson’s decision to declare on day 3 with the score 177-5 proved to be a brilliant call as the Red Force batsmen were unable to maintain partnerships due to the constant loss of wickets.

Fast-bowler Keon Joseph (2-15) set the tone while spinners Kevin Sinclair, who grabbed a wicket and the experienced Devendra Bishoo (2-39) along with Permaul kept a choke-hold on the Trinidadians during their second innings.

Following the match, the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) presented Permaul with a trophy for his 500-wicket milestone. Territorial Development Officer (TDO) Colin Stuart, during the handing over of the trophy, encouraged the left-arm spinner to be a role model for other spinners and the future generation.