13th Parliament to be convened today

GUYANA’S 13th Parliament is expected to be convened today, marking the first sitting since the country elected a new government following the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections.

President Dr Irfaan Ali, in a recent announcement, confirmed that the inaugural session of the new Parliament will be held today, November 3, 2025, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) from 14:00hrs.

In accordance with Article 69 (1) of the Constitution of Guyana, each parliamentary session must be convened at a time and place appointed by the President. The ACCC has once again been designated as the venue for this important national event.

This sitting comes just months after the President dissolved the Twelfth Parliament in preparation for the national polls.

Following the elections, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) retained government with 36 seats, while We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) secured 16 seats, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) obtained 12 seats and the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) gained one seat.

Since the official declaration by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in September, all political parties have released the names of their elected members who are expected to take up seats in the National Assembly.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, recently confirmed that preparations for Monday ’s sitting had been well advanced.

The first sitting would include the swearing-in of new Members of Parliament and the election of a speaker to preside over the 13th Parliament.