-GDF will continue to embody discipline, professionalism, patriotism

-President Ali says as local military embraces change, innovation

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed the pivotal role of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasising that while much has been achieved over the past six decades, “the mission is not yet complete.”

Speaking at a ceremony marking the GDF’s 60th anniversary and its continued transformation and commitment to innovation, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces lauded the men and women of the Force for their unwavering dedication to protecting Guyana’s borders, airspace, rivers and coastline.

“From its inception, the Guyana Defence Force was entrusted with a sacred mission to safeguard our territorial integrity and sovereignty, to protect our independence and to defend our citizens against armed aggression. This mission spans both land and sea. This mission remains as vital today as it was 60 years ago,” President Ali said.

“The men and women of the GDF have stood watch on our borders. They have guarded our airspace. They have patrolled our rivers and our vast coastline, they have worked tirelessly to keep Guyana safe and secure,” he said adding:

“I repeat again what I have said before. The Guyana Defence Force is not a force of aggression. It is not an instrument of intimidation. Ours is not a military that seeks to provoke or threaten. Rather, it is a force of peace, protection and patriotism.”

The President commended the GDF for remaining steadfast in its duty, noting that its service has always been one of peace and protection.

While underscoring the GDF’s peaceful posture, President Ali was firm in his message that the country’s defence capabilities remain strong and resolute.

We are peaceful, yes, but we are prepared, and we will fiercely defend our territorial integrity and sovereignty against all threats from wherever they may come,” he affirmed,” adding: “We will guard our borders, we will protect our people, we will preserve our peace, and we will do so with resolve.”

The Guyana Defence Force is undergoing continued transformation to meet the demands of a changing security environment. The Force, he noted, is embracing innovation, modernisation and renewed national service as it advances its enduring mission to safeguard Guyana’s sovereignty and ensure the safety and stability of its people.

Over the last few years more than $100 billion has been invested in GDF, building its capacity.

The government has substantially increased the defence budget, allocating some $115 billion between 2020 and 2024, with $50.4 billion in the current year.

Since 2020, approximately 6,445 ranks have received training at a total cost of more than $2.5 billion.

The GDF has also strengthened its military partnership with several regional and international partners focusing on diplomacy, knowledge transfer and joint training exercises.