No efforts will be spared in tackling indiscipline,violence in schools

…Education Minister tells Linden Foundation Secondary

The Ministry of Education will spare no effort in confronting indiscipline and violence in schools across the country.

This was the notion made by Minister of Education, Dr Nicolette Henry who visited the Linden Foundation Secondary School on Friday, one day after a female student of school was stabbed in the region of her lower back by another female student of the same school during a fight.

In addition, the Education Minister also visited the Linden Technical Institute (LTI) and Wisburg Secondary school to interface with the school population of those two institutions, which the ministry said experienced “unacceptable behaviours among the children in the last 24 hours.”